St Paul's Carnival: crowds turn out to enjoy event's return
Crowds turned out for the first full St Pauls Carnival since 2019 in celebration of Afro Caribbean music, dance, food and community.
This year's carnival in Bristol is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the Windrush to the UK.
The event will also honour Bristol Bus Boycott activist and carnival organiser Dr Roy Hackett MBE, who died in 2022.
Executive director LaToyah McAllister-Jones, said the event's full return had been a "long time coming".
"We've been through lockdown, we lost people, but the last nine months have been amazing, working with the community," Ms McAllister-Jones said.
"Bristol is a really multi-cultural place, we have 91 languages here. It's a Caribbean carnival, but it's also an inclusive carnival.
"It is about understanding the heart and soul of Caribbean carnival, but we have young people coming who have a different connection to carnival and they are going to create the carnival they want, it's an evolving thing.
"I get that people hold on to the past and their memories, but nothing stays the same," she added.
Trader Omar is making Afro Caribbean food for visitors to the event.
"A lot of cultures come to the event, Caribbean, African, everyone.
"It's a good environment," he said.
