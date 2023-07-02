University of Bristol hockey team pay tribute to 'legendary' coach
- Published
A grieving university hockey team celebrated a title win with the name of their late coach printed as a tribute on their shirts.
Ben Dudley was described as a "legend" and "inspirational" by the students he coached at the University of Bristol.
Mr Dudley, the university's Head of Hockey, died in April from Hodgkin's lymphoma, aged 36.
He was diagnosed with the aggressive form of cancer in July 2017, not long after he started coaching.
His students vowed to continue his legacy, and won the England Hockey Mixed Tier Two Championship at the Tennis Centre in London.
On the back of their shirts was the name 'Dudley' and the number '13'.
Co-captain Amy Salmon said: "Winning that game and wearing those t-shirts is something I will never forget."
The university number 13 shirt has now been retired in honour of Mr Dudley, and will only be used again if his son decides to join the university.
Ben's father, Paul Dudley, described the win as a "final fitting tribute" to a someone whose "drive, passion and coaching talent shone through".
As a goalkeeper, Mr Dudley played for England and competed in the top European club league.
Bristol University co-captain Archie Sansome described the final in London as "one of the most special days of my life" and one he wished "could've been shared with Ben".
He added: "Ben pushed me to be a better player and more importantly, made me believe in myself as a man."
In his six years at the University, Mr Dudley took the men's squad to the National League (the highest level of club hockey in the UK) and promotion to the British Universities and Colleges (BUCS) Premier Division twice.
Mr Dudley is survived by his wife, Sally Dudley and his five-year-old son.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk