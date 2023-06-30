Bristol bin workers to strike after rejecting pay offer
More than 200 refuse workers in Bristol are to strike in a dispute over pay.
Bristol Waste staff who collect bins, clean streets and operate waste centres, have rejected a pay offer of seven per cent, backdated to November 2022.
Unite union members will walk out for seven days from 10 July and for a further 14 days from 24 July.
This strike period coincides with the Bristol Harbour Festival which attracts thousands of visitors to the city.
Unite regional officer Ken Fish said: "The responsibility for this dispute and the disruption it will cause lies with Bristol Waste and the council.
"The strikes can still be avoided but the company must come back with a pay offer our members can accept."
The council-owned waste company has been approached for comment.
About 150 workers employed by Suez emptying bins on behalf of South Gloucestershire Council are also in dispute over pay. and will strike indefinitely.
