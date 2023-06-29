Portishead: Gavin Nash charged with mother's murder
- Published
A son has been charged with the murder of his mother, who died after suffering from serious injuries.
Lynette Nash, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene after police were called to a house on Tansy Lane in Portishead, North Somerset, at about 12:00 BST on Tuesday.
Gavin Nash, 39, of Tansy Lane, has been charged with murder and has been held in police custody, police said.
He is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Avon and Somerset Police detective inspector Neil Meade said it was a "substantial step" in a "fast-paced, intensive investigation".
"Lynette's family have been informed and they continue to be offered support by our specialist family liaison officers," he added.
"Our thoughts continue to be with the family as they come to terms with what has happened.
"We would like to thank the local community again for their patience and understanding while we carried out our investigation."
The force said formal identification of the body has not yet taken place, but is due to take place later this week.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk