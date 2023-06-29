Bristol appeal after man intervening in dog abuse attacked
A man who attempted to intervene whilst a dog was allegedly being mistreated, was assaulted and left with a fractured leg, police said
The incident happened in St George's Park, Bristol, on 18 May, at 14:45 BST.
Avon and Somerset Police said two suspects tripped over the man, causing serious injury to his leg and leading to him needing hospital treatment.
The force described the suspects as black, with short, black braids, with a Staffordshire bull terrier-type dog.
Officers have asked for anyone who may have seen the incident to come forward.
