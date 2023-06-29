Proposals to redraw political boundaries in the west of England submitted
- Published
Proposals to redraw political boundaries and create four new seats in the west of England have been submitted to Parliament.
The Boundary Commission for England says under the plans it will make the size of the constituencies more equal.
Altogether 13 new constituencies will have new names and only the Forest of Dean will remain completely untouched in the proposals.
A decision is expected by 2025.
The planned new seats are:
- South Cotswolds
- Tiverton and Minehead
- Bristol North East
- North East Somerset and Hanham
Glenn Reid, Boundary Commission for England review manager, said a number of the constituencies in the country have electorates that are either very small or very large.
He said: "For example some as few as 55,000. The current Bristol West has 100,000 electors.
"There hasn't been a review since 2006, so the purpose is to try to equalise constituency electorates, so all the electorates in England, or the whole of the UK, will be between about 70,000 and 77,000.
"We are independent of any ministerial or political control. We do not report to ministers, our report goes to the speaker of the house.
"We pride ourselves on our ability to remain entirely neutral and to demonstrate that neutrality."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk