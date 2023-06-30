British soldier Shareef Amin returns to Ukraine after life-changing injury
- Published
A British man who was seriously injured fighting with the Ukrainian army has returned to the conflict after recovering in the UK.
Shareef Amin from Bristol was lucky to survive after being hit multiple times by Russian fire on the frontlines.
In December he was evacuated to the UK, following surgeries to save his arm and leg in a military hospital in Odessa.
"I didn't know whether I'd ever be able to operate as a soldier or a humanitarian again," said Mr Amin.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, he said he was unsure if he would ever be able to make it back to Ukraine after the attack left him with multiple shrapnel and bullet wounds, and he lost part of his hand.
After being flown to the UK from Odessa he underwent further treatment at Bristol's Southmead Hospital.
"From the time I had surgery in Ukraine to the time I got to the UK, they took out 19 different pieces of metal," said Mr Amin.
Now he has been doing rehabilitation and training with other volunteer fighters getting ready to return.
He said he is still under contract as a soldier with the Ukrainian army, and that this time he'll be undertaking assignments evacuating others.
"We're going into the hotzones, behind enemy lines, to evacuate civilians and soldiers that have been injured like I was," said Mr Amin.
"What happened to me was something that happens in a war, and I've accepted that, and I was lucky enough to stay alive.
"I've got an urge to go back and carry on helping people. That urge never went away," he added.
The UK government has warned people not to travel to Ukraine, saying there are other ways to help.
But Mr Amin, who spent nine years with the British Army, said a year-and-a-half on since the Russian invasion he is still being contacted by British ex-soldiers who also want to fight for Ukraine.
"I'm getting messages weekly, mainly the older guys, and they're like 'look I really want to make a difference'," he said.
But he said the Ukrainian forces are turning some Brits away.
"They're saying we're not interested unless you have something to contribute, you've signed a contract and you're there, you're a value and you can be trusted," he added.
Ewen Cameron, a humanitarian worker from React Aid, which helped with Mr Amin's evacuation, is also returning as an armed combat medic.
"I just know that I'm capable of doing it," he said.
"It's about keeping them alive so they can keep doing the jobs they do. Every time I go out there, someone needs more help," he added.
Mr Amin said he will be part of a unit with other British fighters known as the Dark Angels.
Helping them prepare is Rob Paxman. A former member of the SAS who now trains people to work in conflict zones.
Mr Paxman said he often advises would-be fighters not to go.
"I think there's guys out there making a difference but you also get the Walter Mitty types that go out there, failed in the military, didn't get through basic training, and all of a sudden they want to go out into a hostile environment," he said.
The exact numbers of British soldiers fighting with the Ukrainian army isn't known, but commanders in Ukraine have said hundreds at least have joined up.
"I've told quite a few people not to go," said Mr Paxman.
"Because it's not the movies and when you get over there, it's a lot more bloody and gory than you can possibly imagine.
"In this case, these guys are very competent and they've done an awful lot of training prior to departing and refresher training before going back," he added.
Mr Amin said he has also had to deal with the mental side of what happened to him, and has been writing a book about his experiences.
He has also had help from an organisation called Ghost Concept, which raises money to help support the many foreign military volunteers who are fighting with the Ukrainian army.
'Something I want to do'
As he travelled back to Ukraine, he told the BBC he is now ready to return despite the risks.
"At the end of the day I don't want to die, but I'd rather go out and do something and save some lives, and live the life I want to live," said Mr Amin.
"And for me, this is rewarding. It's just something I want to do.
"That that feeling of helping someone, and the 'thank you' you get at the end - you know you've made a difference," he said.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk