School must share Stoke Lodge playing field with community
- Published
A school must share a 23-acre playing field with the community after the site was given town green status.
Cotham School caused controversy when it erected a 6ft (2m) high fence around land it leases at Stoke Lodge in 2019.
Residents said the move deprived them of vital green space and on Wednesday Bristol City Council voted to protect the land for public use.
The school said the decision would impact its ability to conduct lessons and safeguard pupils.
At a meeting of the public rights of way and greens committee, six councillors voted to grant town green status, one opposed it and two abstained.
Campaign group We Love Stoke Lodge said it was "delighted" with the outcome, and Cotham School may have to remove the fence.
The Redland school was granted an 125-year lease on the land in 2011.
It needed the space for sports lessons due to lack of space on its inner city site three miles away.
The land had been shared with locals until 2019 when it erected a perimeter fence.
Since then, there have been repeated rows over access including multiple claims of criminal damage to the structure.
The school also caused outrage when it installed two covert CCTV cameras, which sparked allegations it had breached data protection laws and legislation relating to surveillance.
Campaign group We Love Stoke Lodge originally applied for town green status for the land in 2018.
It argued that many other schools use playing fields open to the public for sports lessons, and that neither Ofsted nor the Department for Education required such land to be fenced.
Emma Burgess, from the campaign, said members had not wanted to submit an application for town green status, but the school has refused to listen to ideas for sharing the site, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Cotham school said the fence was needed to keep pupils safe, both from leaving school during the day and from any dog waste left on the field.
Its legal case rested on two small signs put up in either 1985 or 1986 by the now defunct Avon County Council warning against trespass.
Barristers advising the council said these signs showed the use of the playing fields was contentious.
But campaigners said few people were aware of the signs and locals used the land "as of right", meaning they do not need permission to use it for recreation.
Jo Butler, headteacher of Cotham School, said: "The landowner has made it consistently clear through signs that they object to the unfettered use of the land for the public."
She added that the school has "strict safeguarding" obligations that make it impossible for the general public to use the land when its students are present.
'Deeply disappointed'
Andrew Varney, Liberal Democrat councillor for Brislington West ward, said: "Stoke Lodge has numerous entrances, well worn footpaths, provision of infrastructure such as bins - and two signs erected by an extinct authority were not sufficient to render the use of the land contentious."
Bristol North MP Darren Jones said he welcomed the decision, adding: "I hope all the parties will now be able to move forward with a sense of cooperation, so that everyone can enjoy the use of this important green space."
Cotham School said it was "deeply disappointed" by the outcome of the vote.
It added: "Our first priority remains ensuring the best possible educational experience for our students in a happy and secure environment, and this lies at the heart of everything we do.
"We will now carefully reflect on the outcome."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk