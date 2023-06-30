Bristol chapel opens to public for first time since 1541
A 13th Century chapel dubbed a "hidden gem" is re-opening to the public for the first time since 1541.
The Lord Mayor's Chapel in Bristol is the only remaining building of the Hospital of St Mark.
It used to be connected to the Abbey of St Augustine, known today as Bristol Cathedral.
Visitors will be able to experience the chapel and Bristol Cathedral together, as intended by the medieval monks, from Friday.
In 1722, the chapel became the official place of worship of the Lord Mayor of Bristol.
It is one of the only two remaining Lord Mayor's churches in the country, with the other one being St Lawrence Jewry in London.
The Very Reverend Dr Mandy Ford, Dean of Bristol, said: "We are delighted to be playing our part in preserving and sharing this beautiful chapel for the benefit of the whole city of Bristol.
"We look forward to welcoming visitors, pilgrims, tourists, and worshippers to enjoy this special place."
Frances Rosewell, visitor experience director at Bristol Cathedral added: "I am pleased that we are able to once again welcome everyone to this incredible space and look forward to sharing stories from the chapel's rich history with visitors from all over the world."
