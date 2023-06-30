West Voi e-scooter area to be expanded and rebranded
E-scooter numbers will be expanded across the West when they are rebranded in the autumn.
In addition to 4,000 e-scooters, 1,500 pedal-only e-bikes and 20 e-cargo bikes are being added.
The e-scooters are also changing provider and colour - from coral to green - and will be branded WESTscoot from the autumn.
Metro Mayor Dan Norris said the devices were "vital" to achieving the west's goal of net-zero by 2030.
He claimed the "ambitious" target will only be achieved if the bikes - which will be run by operator TIER - become a "common and welcome sight across our region".
Mr Norris said the scheme to bring in the scooters - which were introduced in Bath, Bristol and South Gloucestershire in 2020 by current provider Voi - had been one of the most successful trials anywhere in Europe.
And while commending the scheme's positive points, he urged TIER to "address the legitimate concerns residents often voice over poor and irresponsible e-scooter parking".
More than six million journeys have been since the current operator Voi began renting them out in 2020.
The Swedish firm will continue to run the current e-scooters until TIER takes over later this year.
Mr Norris and TIER vice president in Northern Europe, Fred Jones are set to hold a joint press call at 10:00 BST on Friday to launch the scheme, and unveil a WESTscoot.
Mr Jones said expanding the service to include e-bikes and e-cargo bikes "makes it easier for the people of West of England to choose to leave their car at home and pick the perfect vehicle for their journey".
The West of England Combined Authority claimed that the contract will raise around £9.7 million over four years.
The money raised will be ring-fenced to be reinvested in future transport improvements in the region, it added.
Other benefits include clauses in the contract to address parking concerns, and 100 brand-new e-scooter parking racks.
And while welcoming the contract, Mr Norris expressed concerns that TIER has significant funding from venture firm RTP Global which was founded by entrepreneur Leonid Boguslavsky - also spelt Boguslavskiy.
The Russian national was listed in the 2018 US Treasury so-called 'Putin list' and has been photographed with the Russian president.
Mr Norris said: "There has been a rigorous procurement process under current laws. I, of course, appreciate that in a global world, international companies have investment from far and wide.
"But I find it troubling officials tell me we have to shrug this off and legally cannot delve into such ethical challenges."
Mr Norris said he has raised his concerns with the government - including prime minister Rishi Sunak directly.
Last November Voi cut ties with its Russian shareholders - neither of whom has been sanctioned - after Mr Norris called on the provider to reconsider two of its shareholders.
A spokeswoman for RTP Global said: "Leonid does not have any ties with the Russian government and has never received an investment from a Russian institution.
"He holds Canadian citizenship and lives in Italy with his family."
She also pointed out that the US Department of Treasury itself said the list was not a "sanctions list and the inclusion of individuals... does not and in no way should be interpreted to impose sanctions on those individuals".
"The vast majority of the founder's net worth was created from tech investments in US, Europe and Asia, and RTP Global has never received an investment from a Russian institution," she added.
