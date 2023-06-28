Portishead murder investigation launched after death of woman
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman on Tuesday.
Emergency services were called at around 12:00 BST to a property on Tansy Lane, Portishead, after reports a woman in her 60s had been seriously injured.
Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, the woman died at the scene.
A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.
A cordon remains in place while enquiries are carried out, including forensic examination of the scene, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Neighbourhood policing Chief Inspector Adam O'Loughlin said: "Our collective thoughts are with the victim's friends and family in what is undoubtedly a very difficult time.
"They are being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.
"We understand this can be an incredibly shocking and upsetting time for many people and we thank the local community for their understanding while the scene is in place."
He added that while they believe it is an isolated incident, there will be increased police presence in the area.
"Anyone with concerns or questions are invited to speak to any of our officers or to contact the local neighbourhood policing team," Mr O'Loughlin added.
Police said they have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct "due to prior police contact".
