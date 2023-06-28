Bristol fire crews extinguish Pinkmans Bakery blaze
- Published
Firefighters have put out a blaze at a bakery.
Avon Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fire at Pinkmans Bakery on Berkley Avenue in Clifton, Bristol.
In a tweet, the fire service said 10 fire applications and eight fire engines were used to extinguish the fire. No-one was injured.
Pete Rose, who works at the bakery, said he called the fire brigade when he arrived at work at 04:00 BST.
The fire service said an investigation would begin later on Wednesday morning.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk