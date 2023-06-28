Redcatch Park tennis players face being charged to use courts
Tennis players are facing being charged to play on courts which are currently free to use.
Bristol City Council is consulting the public on the changes, which may be introduced later this year at Redcatch Park in Knowle, south Bristol.
The council said it can no longer afford to maintain the courts without bringing in fees.
Under the plans, the courts would cost £5 per hour to book, or £35 for an annual household membership.
People have until 18 July to comment on the proposals, which have been prompted by rapidly rising costs and reduced government funding, the authority said.
A council spokesman said: "The council cannot afford to maintain Redcatch Park tennis courts in the way we do now."
Players have needed to pay to use other council-owned courts in Eastville Park, St George Park and Canford Park since 2019, as well as Victoria Park and Greville Smyth Park.
Sian Ellis-Thomas, chair of volunteer group Friends of Redcatch Park, says the group are in favour of the consultation.
"What we were looking for was something that ensured that our courts were renovated, maintained and sustained over the next coming years," she said.
"If we don't have something like that, then it comes down to us as volunteers to raise funds, which is not always easy," she added.
Coaching opportunities
Several upgrades are planned for the Redcatch Park courts if the changes are brought in.
These include jet washing and repainting the courts with new line markings, adding floodlights, creating an online booking system, and installing a gate access system.
The council has proposed the same operating model being used in the other city parks, with players booking and paying in advance for a court.
"There would be an accessible and inclusive tennis programme which, in addition to public bookings, would include tennis coaching opportunities, competitively priced coaching for children, community tennis initiatives and opportunities for free play," the spokesman added.
Following analysis of the consultation, the council will develop final plans and make a final decision on charging later this summer.
Wesport, a sports charity, would be responsible for managing and operating the courts, including repairs and maintenance costs.
