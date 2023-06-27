Bristol disco for older people seeks new recruits

Steve Carpenter next to some DJ equipment with a woman in a blue wigFAB Discos
Steve Carpenter said: "I've been DJing since the mid to late 80s. I love it"
By Sacha Bigwood and Ali Vowles
A disco aimed at getting older people back into their dancing shoes wants more people to get involved.

Friends Ageing Better (FAB) Discos was launched in 2018 when one regular at events set up by Age UK said they were getting fed up with coffee mornings.

Suspended during the pandemic, the discos are now back up and running with one taking place this Friday at the Trinity Centre in Old Market, Bristol.

Its organiser said even though we age, "you carry on being yourself".

Speaking to BBC West, Silvia Jimenez Cruz of the Bristol branch of Age UK, said she was inspired by speaking to people at the charity's events.

"One in particular said to me, 'All this coffee drinking and tea, it's okay, but I still want to go out. That part of my life is not over'," she said.

"That's when we started the discos."

FAB Discos
Organisers would like more ideas from local people on how to run their events

She added: "We thought, 'Okay, let's make them a sociable time with music people enjoy at a decent volume that isn't going to break our heads', and it's been a success since then."

Steve Carpenter, who regularly DJs for FAB Discos, said the events encouraged older people to socialise and make new friends.

"It all started when I did an anniversary event at the Fire Station in the Centre of Bristol, and I did a set and Silvia asked me if I would help with some little get togethers," he said.

FAB Discos
The discos usually feature hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s, as well as chart music on request

Ms Jimenez Cruz said: "Just because you age, it doesn't mean your tastes change, you're not going to start liking things that the previous generation liked, you are going to carry on being yourself.

"We are calling for anyone who thinks this is a good idea and would like to be part of it to get in touch as well, because we would like more of their input."

