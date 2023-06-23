There is no relief after Bristol double rapist jailed - victim
- Published
The victim of a double rapist does not feel immediate relief after her attacker was jailed for 16 years, she says.
The anonymous victim said the trial process involving Luke Thompson had been "retraumatising".
She was attacked by Thompson, 32 and of Ashley Road in St Pauls, Bristol who was found guilty of raping two women.
He assaulted one woman in his car in the city and another woman at a house in Swindon, Bristol Crown Court heard.
On Thursday, Thompson was handed the 16-year term, eight years for each attack, after being convicted of two counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault.
He was also ordered to serve a further three years on licence, when he is released.
The court heard how, in the early hours of 1 September, 2019 one of his victims had been out with friends in Bristol when she was approached by Thompson.
'Move on'
He befriended her before taking her to his car, where he sexually assaulted and raping her.
She reported the attack to police in May 2021.
Now, she said the trial process had re-traumatised her, but added she was determined to "move on".
"I have been feeling very emotional since the trial," she said.
"I feel I spent the first week after the trial processing what had happened.
"It didn't feel like a relief that it was all over, as I felt the trial process retraumatising and brought all my feelings to the surface again.
"I feel disappointed that I have been feeling this way as I no longer want these feelings to take over my life and I want to move on.
"I still have to live with what I went through, and I think it will take time to process what has happened over the past couple of years."
Thompson continued his offending on Saturday 29 May 2021, when he raped another woman in a property in Swindon, Wiltshire.
A joint investigation by Avon and Somerset Police and Wiltshire police was then launched and Thompson was quickly arrested.
'Bravery of victims'
Police connected the two cases and a "lengthy" inquiry followed, before he was charged and put on trial in May, after denying all five charges.
Following his conviction, Thompson has also been placed on the sex offenders register.
The court also granted restraining orders against him contacting his victims.
Investigating officer Det Con Bethan Doyle, from Avon and Somerset's Operation Bluestone team, said: "I cannot commend the victims enough for having the bravery to come forward and for supporting this prosecution through a lengthy process.
"Thompson is a dangerous individual who has taken advantage of two vulnerable women and has then refused to accept his actions and put the victims through a trial, forcing them to relive what he had done to them."
Wiltshire Police investigating officer Det Sgt Philip Nash said it was a "lengthy sentence" that treated Thompson's crimes with the "severity they deserve".
"I'm pleased he will now face an extended period behind bars," he said.
"I'd like to commend the victims for their bravery in coming forward - we appreciate how difficult it is for victims of sexual offences to speak out about what's happened to them."
