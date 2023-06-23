Motorcyclist,18, dies at scene of A4 Bristol crash
- Published
A 18-year-old motorcyclist has died in a crash involving a car near Bristol.
A Yamaha motorcycle and a blue Vauxhall Crossland collided on Thursday at 15.45 BST on the A4 Bath Road near Hicks Gate roundabout in Brislington.
Avon and Somerset Police said despite officers' and paramedics' best efforts, the 18-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Insp Tom Fitzpatrick said specialist officers were supporting the family.
He said: "I would like to express my deepest sympathies for the young man's family during such a tragic time."
Insp Fitzpatrick added: "If you were travelling on the A4 Bath Road and witnessed the incident, have dashcam footage or saw either a Yamaha motorcycle or a blue Vauxhall Crossland in the time leading up to the collision, please get in touch with us."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk