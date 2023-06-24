Bristol Sounds concerts continue with James and Jacob Collier

James played a sold-out arena on Friday

Thousands of music fans have enjoyed two more nights of live music as a summer concert series continues.

About 5,000 fans a night packed into the Lloyds Ampitheatre on Bristol's harbourside for the Bristol Sounds concerts on Thursday and Friday.

Jacob Collier headlined on Thursday before indie rock band James played to a sold-out arena on Friday.

The series, which began with Mika on Wednesday, continues into the weekend.

The concerts take place against the backdrop of Bristol's Floating Harbour

The Levellers will be headlining an all-day event featuring Black Grape and Goldie Lookin Chain on Saturday with Self Esteem closing the week of live music on Sunday night.

Jacob Collier headlined on Thursday night

