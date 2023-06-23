Clifton College hosts Bristol Windrush 75 celebrations
- Published
Hundreds of people attended a special concert held to mark the 75th anniversary of the Windrush generation arriving in the UK.
Held at Clifton College in Bristol, the event saw performances from the Renewal Choir as well as school pupils.
There were also speeches and applause honouring some of Bristol's Windrush veterans, who were present.
Thousands of people travelled from the Caribbean to the UK between the late 1940s and early 1970s.
Singers from Clifton College, Dolphin School and Montpelier High School took part in the event, which was called "Windrush 75 - Harmonise with History".
Bristol City councillor Dr Carole Johnson, who represents the Ashley ward, was among the speakers on the night.
The event was supported by the Venturers Trust, Clifton College, and the government-backed Near Neighbours scheme.
In true gospel style, the audience was out of their seats many times to join in, most notably when a gospel version of Bob Marley's 'One Love' brought the evening to an end.