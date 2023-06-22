Bristol teenage girl seriously injured in e-bike collision
A teenage pedestrian has suffered serious injuries in a collision with an e-bike.
Avon and Somerset Police were called to Hareclive Road, Bristol, between its junctions with Symes Avenue and Bishport Avenue, at about 08:45 BST.
A girl aged in her mid-teens was taken to hospital by ambulance.
The e-bike rider, described as a white man in his 20s, with short brown hair and wearing a blue top, failed to stop at the scene, said police.
The girl's injuries are described as serious, but are not currently believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
Police said the e-bike was coloured neon yellow and blue, and asked witnesses to contact them.
