Bristol Prince's Trust charity teaches young Ukrainians job skills
The Prince's Trust charity is running a programme this week to offer support to young displaced Ukrainian people.
Young people are taking part in workshops at Canningford House, Bristol, where they are learning vital job skills.
Those taking part said they didn't want to put their lives on-hold while they waited for an end to the Russian invasion.
The charity has supported 35 young Ukrainian people in the past year.
Workshops include job searching skills, how to write a CV, where to access help and how to get Ukrainian qualifications translated.
The students have also been learning about life in Bristol to help them to settle in.
A range of activities are on offer as part of the programme.
Architecture student Ivana Bakhaevia said she particularly enjoyed climbing and kayaking.
"I've never done it before and it was really cool but quite hard for me," she said.
"I'm studying architecture and I would like to transfer for [my] second year here."
Tetiana Bechulia, 23, is a medical student who hopes to transfer her studies to the UK.
"I hope they will help me to continue my medical studies here, help me with transferring my qualifications and applications, scholarships," she said.
"It would be very good for me."
Harry Bates, youth development lead at the Prince's Trust, said: "It's going to be different outcomes for everyone.
"A lot of them are on different levels in terms of educational background and professional background.
"For some of them it's just getting an idea of the UK job market, understanding how to apply to the next step.
"For some of them it may be about developing those soft skills, getting up to speed with confidence, teamwork, leadership."
