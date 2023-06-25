The Bristol charity using horses to 'break cycle of offending'
A charity says the use of horses is one of its most powerful tools in their work to "break the cycle of offending".
Bristol-based Key4Life works through a seven step programme with young ex-offenders to help them address trauma and get their life back on track.
One participant said he "felt a connection" with the horses, which encouraged him to commit to the programme.
The reoffending rate for those who have undertaken the programme is 14%.
Nationally, the reoffending rate is about 24% although this jumps to 64% among those sentenced to less than a year in prison.
Founder Eva Hamilton, who launched the charity in 2012, had hoped to pilot her programme on youth offenders.
Instead she says she was given "some of the toughest gang leaders in Britain" at HMP Ashfield in South Gloucestershire.
'Greatest weapon'
She said: "They showed us no respect, they didn't want us there."
"Ten minutes later, when the horses arrived, the same men were now hiding under their chairs, they were too scared to come out and see the horses.
"That was where I realised the horses were my greatest weapon."
The use of horses is not about scaring people, she explained, but is instead part of the early steps of the programme which focus on unlocking pain.
Ms Hamilton estimates around 70% of participants did not have a father figure in their lives.
"They tend to be the eldest son and the mother is struggling - they see her struggling and then they go out and do things they shouldn't do like drug dealing," she said.
Steve Quinn, a former offender from Glasgow who now works as a mentor with Key4Life, said he felt an instant connection with the horses.
"They don't hide their emotions like humans. They are just so straight," he said.
Research has shown working with horses - animals which are extremely sensitive to human emotions - can help develop an individual's empathy, self-control and self-esteem, and also improve their communication skills.
Key4Life also uses music and sport to help provide coping mechanisms for trauma, before moving on to a one-to-one mentoring scheme.
Ms Hamilton said: "I believe our equine and music therapy sessions are pivotal to our success, they are extremely effective tools for helping our young men address the emotions that stand in the way of their progress."
The charity then focuses on work preparation and taster schemes, before helping people into employment as participants are offered the chance to earn a qualification in leadership and mentoring.
