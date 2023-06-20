Bristol city centre road closed due to burst water main

People are being asked to avoid the area near a children's hospital due to a burst water main.

Avon Fire and Rescue is dealing with the incident close to the Bristol Royal Hospital for Children.

A spokesperson said: "The bottom of Horfield Road is closed along with Perry Road, cutting off a small portion of St Michael's Hill."

The service said the leak had been isolated but a diversion remained in place.

