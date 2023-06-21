Concerns raised over arrest of black teenager in Bristol
Concerns have been raised after footage emerged of a 14-year-old black boy being handcuffed and arrested.
It is believed two boys had a fight in Felix Street in Bristol on 11 May and an older white man got involved, leading to a scuffle between them all.
Race campaigner Desmond Brown said the incident was an example of police being "institutionally racist".
Avon and Somerset Police apologised for the distress caused and said the incident was being investigated.
The force added while "no misconduct has been identified in the arrest and use of handcuffs, there has been clear learning identified, particularly in relation to de-escalation".
Witnesses at the scene describe the two boys fighting, with one sustaining a cut ear, with the white man then becoming involved in a scuffle.
The white man then reportedly called the police as witnesses gathered, with the boys then waiting calmly for 15 minutes for two officers to arrive in two police cars.
Witnesses and video show police arriving and speaking to the white man before arresting and handcuffing the 14-year-old. Two more police cars then arrive.
The boy was later de-arrested and taken home by officers and Avon and Somerset Police has confirmed two allegations of assault remain under investigation.
Police guidelines say children can be arrested but the use of force must be appropriate.
A witness to the arrest, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "The police turned up and I think it was around under a minute to thirty seconds that they had put the little boy in handcuffs.
"He was clearly distraught - it was a couple minutes before he started crying, he was obviously distressed."
The witness continued: "I think they arrested the wrong person. I think there did not need to be so much police involved.
"I think if the two original officers who turned up had done their job properly, they would have seen who should have been in cuffs and it definitely shouldn't have been the young black lad.
"I was very angry at the time. Just the fact that I wasn't being listened to - I had been there 15-20 mins before before anyone was even asked.
"I think if I was a young white lad I would have been listened to more."
'Societal issue'
Community leaders reached out to Avon and Somerset Police the day after the incident to raise concerns over the handcuffing of the child.
And further discussion of the video comes after Avon and Somerset Police Chief Constable Sarah Crew said the force was "institutionally racist" last week.
Desmond Brown 53, race campaigner and independent chair of scrutiny and oversight board for the criminal justice system said: "This is a case study of why she made that statement.
"I'm not putting this completely at the police's doorstep as there is a wider societal issue here.
"I fully support Sarah Crew - she is tackling the issues head on and this incident proves Sarah's comments were correct. It is an example of institutional racism being played out.
"They [the boys] waited 15 minutes for the police to arrive and all it took was a white man telling them something for them to accept that without an investigation."
Mr Brown, from Bristol, led the local review into the statistics, policies and processes of criminal justice system agencies in relation to racial disproportionality back in 2017, off the back of the Lammy Report into the treatment of minorities by police.
He said: "I do support the police, they are doing a lot of good work but rhetoric is one thing, we need to see the change on the ground.
"I do see officers that are brilliant who are looking for justice and fairness - this is why the point of it being institutionally racist is important - they are stifled by the processes."
A spokesman for Avon Somerset Police added senior officers have been "working with our professional standards department and trusted community stakeholders, carefully reviewing the attending officers' actions in relation to this incident".
They said this has included watching the officers' body worn video footage.
Will White, Assistant Chief Constable at Avon and Somerset Police said officers were "concerned" after community leaders spoke to the force.
He said: "It is uncomfortable viewing. That child must have felt distress concerning that incident and we have apologised to him and his family for that distress and will investigate the circumstances so we can fully understand what happened that day."
ACC White added: "We know that we have got lower trust and confidence from our black community and we are working hard to try and build that.
"We are carefully examining what happened to find out did we follow the correct procedures and is there any learning that we need to do or any policy or practise that we need to change in terms of what happened.
"People that have seen the footage will know a young black boy was handcuffed and that fact has caused the people a lot of concern."
The force added officers have spoken with a relative of the boy and made contact with his parents, offering to meet to apologise and explain what action will be taken internally.
The spokesman said: "We know our communities will see this is as another example of black people being over-policed and are in touch with stakeholders to reassure them that we're proactively addressing the issues arising from this incident, although to date, no formal complaint has been made."
Emily Aklan, founder of the Hope Instead of Handcuffs campaign said handcuffing of children could lead to "significant" mental and physical trauma.
She said: "Restraint against children should only be used if there is an imminent expectation that the child is about to harm themselves or others, that it happens under the direct supervision of a professional, and only as an absolute last resort."
"Children and young people have told us about the PTSD they suffer from the experience; the feeling of helplessness and confusion as they try to understand why and how they're being treated this way."
The child's family have been approached for comment by the BBC.
