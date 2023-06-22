Cotham Hill: Work begins on Bristol suburb's pedestrianisation
Construction work has begun in a Bristol suburb, as part of plans to improve the area for pedestrians, cyclists and businesses.
The pedestrianisation project in Cotham Hill includes widening pavements, installing new cycle stands, benches and trees.
Council surveys have shown overwhelming public support for the £645,000 scheme.
But, some firms expressed frustration over the work, set to run through summer and autumn, and what is planned.
Cotham Hill in Clifton was temporarily pedestrianised in April 2021, to allow outdoor trading during the pandemic and reduce traffic and pollution.
Local residents were then invited to give their views on making the changes permanent during a public consultation.
Louis Lewis-Smith, owner of Crying Wolf cocktail bar on Cotham Hill, said the area was "perfect for pedestrianisation".
"But, I think these plans have fallen a little short of what I would call 'pedestrianisation' though," he told the BBC.
"Instead of creating a true shared space, they have instead chosen to widen the pavements for pedestrians and create a central 'fast lane' for bikes and e-scooters, with a thin strip allocated for hospitality businesses."
Plans circulated to businesses on the street show a roughly 9.8ft (3m) wide central lane, with different establishments allocated a 4.2ft (1.29m)-7.1ft (2.17m) wide strip along the length of their shopfronts.
Alex Miller, owner of Muino restaurant, said: "I do think that long term it will be great for the street, but in the short term it could have been better planned," he said.
"I understand that it is easier to get things done in the summer, but eating into our busiest months is not ideal for business."
The council said major work had begun on the scheme, which showed it was "continuing to invest in our streets".
"[This will] make sure people can embrace more sustainable ways to move around the city, which will not only help reduce congestion, but will help to cut pollution and meet our climate pledge," it added.
A similar scheme was introduced on Princess Victoria Street in Clifton, but it has been met with mixed reviews from local businesses.
Chris Timmons, manager of Spicer+Cole cafe on the street, told the BBC: "I have a pretty positive view of the scheme.
"Within a couple of weeks of the road being pedestrianised we saw a huge uplift in footfall and customers."
Lisa Elliot, owner of a florist on nearby Waterloo Street, said she understood the scheme was "aesthetically pleasing".
"But, from a trader's point of view, it has drastically reduced the amount of people who come into the village and browse the shops, mainly because of parking," she said
The council recently received a £5.2m grant to make cycling and walking easier across Bristol.
It includes funding for a £1.4m construction project around Bristol Bridge and Victoria Street that has already begun.