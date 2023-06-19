Bristol tenants face Wild West rental market, says mayor
- Published
Tenants in Bristol are facing a Wild West rental market as prices outstrip wages, the mayor says.
Marvin Rees said there was a need for controls as renters face some of the highest rates outside London.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Monday, Mr Rees said on average rents had risen by 52% in the last decade, with wages rising by just 24%.
Mr Rees called for local authorities to be given greater powers to intervene.
"There has been no real change in our regulatory powers as a local authority to keep up with the changing nature of the housing market. We are taking old tools to new challenges," he said.
"I recognise there is complexity but what we certainly need is intervention in the rental market.
He described the situation in Bristol as the "Wild West of the rental market," with prices rising out of all proportion to people's income.
'Public health intervention'
Mr Rees said the problem was harming the city, because people in vital professions cannot afford to live there.
"A good-quality home is one of the most significant public health interventions we can make that will give us more resilience against future pandemics such as Covid," he said.
"It means that we can actually recruit teachers and nurses to Bristol, which we are struggling to do now because of the affordability. It makes for more settled communities."
A living rent commission was set up in Bristol in July last year to come up with recommendations to ensure people can live in the city.
It includes council representatives, tenants' groups, housing developers and landlords.
Among issues under consideration is whether there should be more incentives for landlords to provide privately rented properties.
Some say there are more tax breaks for people who provide holiday lets than for those who provide long-term accommodation.
Mr Rees told the programme: "We have to recognise that some landlords just will be very small people who have invested in a property for their pension.
"That does not make them bad, that just means that whatever has happened to them financially in our pensions system has not supported people so they are driven to a cannibalisation of the housing market. We have to take that into account.
"It has to be part of a wider approach, (and) that means building homes as well."
