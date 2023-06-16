Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees launches bid to become MP for new seat
- Published
Bristol's mayor has officially announced his plans to become a Labour parliamentary candidate at the next general election.
Marvin Rees revealed on social media on Thursday he hopes to stand in the new constituency of Bristol North East.
He was elected mayor in 2016 but the post will be abolished in favour of a committee system next year following a referendum last May.
Mr Rees said he would be "honoured" to serve as one of Bristol's MPs.
The constituency of Bristol North East has still yet to be officially created.
The Boundary Commission proposed in November that the existing constituency of Kingswood be split in two to create the new seat.
The plans for the new district are not expected to go through Parliament until July.
But the commission said it expects to have submitted its final recommendations for the new constituency boundaries by the end of this month.
Mr Rees said on Twitter: "Today I've applied to be Labour parliamentary candidate for Bristol North East.
"I was born in Bristol. It is where I've stayed and made a home with my family.
"I would be honoured to serve as your MP, delivering for my constituents and ensuring a Labour government at the next election."
Mr Rees is not the only mayor to throw his hat into the ring for the candidacy.
Damien Egan, Labour mayor for the south London borough of Lewisham, has also announced his intention to stand.
He said on Twitter: "Bristol North East is the place that made me. I know our part of Bristol inside-out.
"It's where I'm from, went to school, joined Labour and won my first election."
Mr Eagan, who grew up in north east Bristol, has twice unsuccessfully stood as an MP - in Weston-super-Mare in 2005 and in Beckenham, south London in 2010.
He has served as directly elected mayor for Lewisham since 2018, winning a second term in 2022.
