Woman in her 80s dies in Bristol four-car collision
- Published
A woman has died and a man remains in a critical condition after being injured in a four-car collision.
Five people were taken to hospital after the collision on Tuesday, at a major junction near the Bristol Royal Infirmary (BRI).
It involved a Toyota and a Hyundai, both travelling down St Michael's Hill, and an Audi and a Mercedes, both turning right off Upper Maudlin Street.
The woman, who died on Thursday, was in her 80s and a passenger in the Toyota.
The injured man is in his 90s.
Their family are aware and being supported by a specialist family liaison officer, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Two women and a teenage boy from the Hyundai went to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-changing.
The driver of the Audi and the driver and passenger in the Mercedes did not need immediate hospital treatment, the force added.
Police said they had spoken to a number of witnesses at the time of the collision, but would still like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or other footage.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk