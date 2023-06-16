St Pauls Carnival performers to dance at Bristol T20 match
St Pauls Carnival performers will stage a pre-match show ahead of a cricket match in Bristol at the weekend.
Carnival organisers have teamed up with Gloucestershire County Cricket Club for the first T20 'Carnival Clash'.
Performers will dance while a steel band plays giving a flavour of the carnival ahead of Gloucestershire V Kent in Bristol on Saturday.
Carole Johnson, St Pauls Carnival's Vice-Chair said it was "poignant" due to Caribbean tradition of cricket.
Saturday's event, at the Seat Unique Stadium, is a fundraiser for the festival - which partially relies on public money.
Ms Johnson said: "In the Caribbean tradition, cricket is very important and part of our history as well, so it makes it a far more poignant partnership and one that is particularly relevant."
Ms John said: "We are always looking and wanting to work in partnership for the community for that engagement but this one will have a special place in the heart of those attending as it has a special significance and authenticity connected to the history of carnival and the communities connected to carnival originally.
'Particularly relevant'
"It is going to have quite a Caribbean flavour with steel bands and there will be plenty of Caribbean food to bring that authentic flavour and smell and there will be a procession troop displaying the dance moves and they'll welcome people to join in.
"It will have a different feel of cricket matches that have been seen there in the stadium in other occasions and that's strategically done with a different slant, with a Caribbean focus and that will be very apparent and part of that authentic experience."
Saturdays event will also mark the start of the fringe series of pre-carnival day events culminating in the return of St Pauls Carnival to Bristol in July after a three-year hiatus.
Gloucestershire Cricket President Syd Lawrence said: "It's the first time that the cricket club have acknowledged St Pauls festival so it's definitely time to celebrate it.
"I had the idea back in February, it's a celebration of the festival but also an education as well, of diversity and inclusion."
He added that he wanted it to be an annual event.
Mr Lawrence explained that 2023 is a poignant year in the Carnival calendar as it marks 60 years since Bristol's Bus Boycott as well as the 75th anniversary of HMT Empire Windrush arriving in Britain on 22 June 1948.
Levi Roots, current chair of the carnival, said: "I am so excited about this - Carnival, the Caribbean and cricket have a special relationship and we can't wait to bring our blend of music, food and culture to this unique T20 which will definitely be one to remember.
"We're busy preparing for our main Carnival day on 1 July, and this event will provide some of our artists the chance to showcase their performances and of course help us raise funds so we can keep delivering Carnival for years to come."
