Mikey Roynon death: Two boys still in custody after party killing
- Published
Detectives investigating the murder of a 16-year-old boy at a house party have been granted more time to question two teenagers over his death.
Mikey Roynon, from Bristol, died from a single stab wound at the party in Bath.
A boy, aged 15, from Dorset, and a 16-year-old from Wiltshire, remain in custody, police said.
Eleven teenagers were arrested on suspicion of murder, before nine were released without charge, after being told they would face no further action.
On Tuesday, a weapon was recovered by specialist officers searching the area surrounding Eastfield Avenue, where the party took place on Saturday night.
Avon and Somerset Police said they had spoken to a large number of witnesses, who were in the area during the party.
Det Insp Mark Newbury, senior investigating officer, said: "We are confident we have a good understanding of what happened.
"We believe Mikey was killed following an argument, we believe this was a spontaneous incident and do not believe it was linked to any other incidents or as a result of any tensions between rival groups.
"We feel it is important we share these beliefs publicly as we're aware there is lot of speculation and conjecture online which is both unhelpful for our investigation and hurtful for Mikey's family to read."
Chief Insp Ronald Lungu, of the Bath Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "I'd like to reassure the community we're listening to them.
"We're aware of concerns young people were planning to gather today in Royal Victoria Park and of fears some may carry knives and are confident this will not happen.
"We're carrying out extra patrols throughout the area."