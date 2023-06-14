Bristol's Za Za Bazaar saved from demolition after plans rejected
A popular restaurant on Bristol's Harbourside has been saved from demolition after plans were rejected.
The two-storey building, which is home to Za Za Bazaar and the BSB Waterside Bar, would have been turned into offices if developers had won approval.
CBRE wanted to replace it with a four-storey office block with shops, bars and restaurants on the ground floor.
The demolition would have caused the loss of more than 230 jobs, Bristol City Council was told.
Speaking to the council's planning committee Kevin Hydes, representing Za Za Bazaar, said: "The proposal would result in the loss of an established and popular restaurant.
"This would cause job losses. These are not just numbers but represent real local people.
"It would also remove a facility where Bristol's diverse community can come together to experience cuisine and culture from around the world."
The application received more than 400 email objections and a petition with over 2,000 signatures.
It was opposed by groups including the Punjabi Forum, Somali community, Sudanese community, Avon Indian Association, and the Multi Faith Forum.
Planning officers recommended the committee refuse permission because of the height of the new offices, which would block important views including that of the cathedral.
They also raised environmental concerns about the wasteful demolition of a building that is only 30 years old.
Other local businesses had welcomed the planned investment and were supporting the proposals.
Canons Road, which runs behind the Watershed cinema and Za Za Bazaar, was described as "an unwelcoming place" currently, but would have been extensively revamped under the plans.
However, the committee also questioned the need for more new offices.
Seven councillors voted in favour of refusing permission for the plans, while two voted to back the plans.