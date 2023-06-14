Bristol's Big Jeff back at gigs after recovering from fire
The Bristol artist and prolific gig-goer Jeff Johns has said he is now going back to gigs after he was badly burnt in a house fire.
Known as Big Jeff, he was treated at a specialist burns unit following the fire last year and is now having regular physiotherapy.
He said he is also focussing on his art and creating self-portraits which reflect the topic of isolation.
Mr Johns added that he looks for joy in "simple pleasures".
He is now back watching gigs in the local music scene when his energy allows and plans his next exhibition of self portraits later this year.
"The artwork is going to be emotional," he said.
"Getting to see people's reactions to things again will be quite extraordinary."
Mr Johns had returned to his home following a gig on 6 June last year when the incident unfolded.
He had decided to make himself a late night dinner when he said he "smelled something burning".
"I thought it was the vegetables I was frying up," he said.
"It turned out my shirt had caught fire and it went up in flames really quickly.
"You don't feel the pain straight away because the adrenaline kicks in, but I could see my hands swelling up and I could see parts of my body in flames."
Mr Johns suffered fourth-degree burns on his upper body and had to be placed into a three-week coma at hospital.
When he woke up, he remembers telling his mum that what he was going through was "easy" because it was "just like being on a film set".
"But of course I was wrong," Mr Johns said.
"It wasn't easy."
On his recovery journey, he said he had found hope by looking for joy in "simple pleasures".
He added that he made bad jokes and watched "trashy" TV programmes to distract himself.
He eventually found his way back to painting and art.
Mr Johns is left-handed, but could not use his left hand anymore after the accident.
"I've had to train myself to paint with my right hand. I couldn't really do it for a long time," he said.
"You forget how much energy things take up."
