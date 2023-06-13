Bristol traffic: Road closed near BRI after 'serious' crash
A city centre road has been closed after a reportedly serious crash.
St Michael's Hill and Upper Maudlin Street in Bristol have been shut by emergency services, close to the Bristol Royal Infirmary.
Ambulance crews, firefighters and police are in attendance.
Long delays are expected and drivers are advised to use alternative routes. Cars travelling up Park Row are being diverted onto Colston Street.
