Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash near Kingscote

the A4135 junction with the B4058Google
Police have closed the road while investigations take place

A motorcyclist is in a serious condition in hospital after a crash involving a car in Gloucestershire.

The crash took place on the A4135 junction with the B4058 near Kingscote, which is between Dursley and Tetbury, at about 21.20 BST on Thursday.

It involved a grey Yamaha motorcycle and a blue Peugeot 3008. The road was closed as investigations take place.

The injured man, who is in his 60s, was airlifted to Southmead Hospital. No-one else was injured.

"We are now appealing for any witnesses who have not already come forward, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us," said a spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.