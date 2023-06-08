HMP Bristol: Murder investigation after death of prisoner
- Published
A prisoner has died from injuries to his neck leading to a murder inquiry being launched.
Officers were called to HMP Bristol at around 09:30 BST on Monday by prison staff who reported a man, in his 30s, had been pronounced dead.
Preliminary findings from a post-mortem show that injuries to the man's neck have caused his death, police said.
A 34-year-old man, also a prisoner at the jail, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
He has also been arrested for a separate wounding with intent offence, relating to a second male prisoner, who did not sustain serious injury, Avon and Somerset Police said.
The man is currently in police custody.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.