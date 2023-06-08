Bristol residents parking permits to go up five fold
- Published
Council leaders have hit back at criticism of a forthcoming price hike for parking permits.
Bristol City Council's cabinet approved the increases for permits in Residents' Parking Zones (RPZs) on 6 May.
Green councillors said that it would only move parking issues to nearby residential streets as drivers seek to avoid paying the higher charges.
But cabinet member for transport Don Alexander said it would persuade car owners to "move to active travel".
The changes, set to begin in the coming weeks, include ending discounts for low-emission vehicles, with permits for second cars to double in price to £224, and third vehicles rising from £224 to £560.
In the central parking zone, the cost of permits will jump from £50 to £250, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A resident told BBC Radio Bristol: "It makes you think about whether you do need a car, but we definitely do, so it's just trying to find an extra £200 which at this time is difficult for us and a lot of other people."
Emma Edwards, Green Party councillor for Bishopston and Ashley Down, said: "What we should be doing is looking at extending the resident parking areas.
"When you have an area without resident parking, that is where people tend to park."
Green councillor Martin Fodor added that there would be "an immediate problem with the knock-on effect", with the measures leading to "consequences and displacement but no solutions".
Mr Alexander responded by calling Mr Fodor's views "deeply conservative".
"I don't believe that everyone who has a second or third car when faced with an increased bill will just park it down the road somewhere.
"We need to have more ambition and more belief in human goodness," he added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk