Coconut Tree restaurant staff not paid monthly wages
Staff at a restaurant chain which employs more than 200 people have not received their monthly pay.
The Coconut Tree, which has nine restaurants across the UK, has told employees it could not pay their wages for May, because it was struggling with the high cost of goods.
In an email sent to staff and seen by the BBC, it said it had "exhausted all UK borrowing options".
A Coconut Tree spokesman said: "We apologise to staff affected by delays.
"These were caused by unforeseen costs to the business and the wages for the staff affected will be paid by 12 June," they added.
The Coconut Tree sells Sri Lankan food at nine restaurants in locations including Bath, Cheltenham, Bristol, Bournemouth, Reading, Birmingham, Cardiff and Reading.
One employee, who wanted to remain anonymous, said he is "extremely stressed" and is owed more than £1,500.
"I already have direct debits bouncing, and my rent is overdue," he said.
"We were not notified until the day after pay day and the email was very concerning. I worry I will not be paid for some time," he added.
In the email to staff, the company said it had been "accruing losses" and is working on new funding options.
"Our final battle with the bank to increase the overdraft ended in vain," staff were told.