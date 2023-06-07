Driver goes to A&E after brick thrown from bridge near M32
A driver had to visit A&E after a brick collided with their car near the M32 in Bristol.
Police said a brick was thrown or dropped from the pedestrian bridge over Newfoundland Way at around 15:45 BST on 31 May.
The brick hit the windscreen, and subsequently the steering wheel, of a white mini Cooper.
The victim attended A&E as a precaution but did not sustain any major injuries.
Avon and Somerset Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.
