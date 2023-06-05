Man suffers fractured skull in Bristol harbourside attack
A man who suffered a fractured skull in an assault remains in hospital, police have said.
Avon and Somerset Police said the incident happened on Wapping Road, Bristol, at about 23:00 BST on 20 May.
The man in his 30s, who was walking with a woman, was shouted at by a group of five or six young men, then punched in the back of the head.
The suspects are described as white, in their mid-20s, and wearing black tracksuits.
Officers have asked for any witnesses with any information on the incident, which happened close to the city's harbourside, to come forward.
