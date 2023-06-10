Mum-of-two awarded by Bristol University for volunteering
A student has been given a special award for her degree, which she took on alongside volunteering for several projects and raising two children.
Charlotte Harman won an Outstanding PLUS award from the University of Bristol, given to just eight students every year.
Ms Harman said the award would "show my kids it's never too late to pursue your dreams."
She will complete degree in Archaeology and Anthropology this year.
Alongside her degree, and looking after her two sons, she volunteered at Bristol Museum, worked with Wessex Archaeology on a project to help injured veterans, took on outreach lessons for children and helped catalogue the university's flora and fauna collection.
"When my category came up at the award ceremony my eldest slipped his hand into mine and squeezed it.
'If you win, we can we get ice cream to celebrate, and if you don't, we can get ice cream to cheer you up!'" she said.
Ms Harman originally lived in Kansas, trained as a singer and worked in a law firm, but after a divorce she decided to take a different path in life.
"I didn't want to get up each day, there was nothing giving me that spark anymore," she said.
Each year, more than 1,000 students are given a PLUS award for their volunteering work, but only eight are given the outstanding one.
"Coming to university was a massive change, but it's shown me that I'm a lot stronger than I thought," said Ms Harman.
"As a single parent, I want to show my children that it doesn't matter how old you are or what you've already done in life, you can always change courses and make a new path for yourself," said Ms Harman.
