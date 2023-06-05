Underfall Yard blaze accused man due to face trial
- Published
A man is to go on trial accused of arson following a fire at a boat yard near Bristol harbour last month.
Robert Boyd-Stevenson, 45, of Headford Road, Knowle, appeared at Bristol Crown Court via video link charged with arson with intent to endanger life.
He was arrested after the blaze on 5 May at Underfall Yard in the Hotwells area of the city left several buildings and equipment badly damaged.
At the hearing, Mr Boyd-Stevenson was told he was due on trial on 4 December.
The boat yard plays a crucial in the operation and maintenance of the city's floating harbour, which dates back to the early 1800s.
It is home to maritime businesses involved in boatbuilding, marine engineering, metal working and training.
After the blaze John Raymond-Barker, Bristol Community Ferry Boats (BCFB) maintenance manager, said he had lost decades worth of equipment.
"Everything from 30 years of work has just gone, completely disappeared," he said.
"It's been a shock. We'll bounce back but it's been hard."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk