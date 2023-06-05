Bristol building fire may have been started deliberately
A blaze in a disused Bristol building may have been started deliberately, the fire service has said.
Avon Fire and Rescue crews were called at about 19:50 BST on Sunday to reports of a fire in the old Cooperative FuneralCare building in Redfield.
A structural engineer confirmed the building was "unsafe" after the fire.
Church Road was likely to remain closed "for some time" while efforts were made to make the structure as stable as possible, the fire service said.
The service added that early indications suggested the fire may have been deliberately started.
An expert fire investigator had not been able to get into the building yet to conduct a detailed examination because the structure was not safe enough, the fire service added.
As of 07:30 BST on Monday, damping down was continuing at the property, Avon Fire & Rescue Service said.
