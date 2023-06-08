John Robins: Bristol comedian reveals struggle with alcohol
A Bristol comedian has opened up about his personal struggles with alcohol.
John Robins spoke about how he battled to control his addiction and the effect it had on his mental health in BBC Sounds podcast series How Do You Cope?
The programme returns for his fourth series this week and features guests including Gabby Logan, James Cracknell and Katie Piper.
In the show, John revealed that in February a doctor told him that he had to address his drinking.
The BBC Radio 5 Live presenter - who co-hosts the podcast alongside Welsh comedian Elis James - initially called a helpline and arranged to get support before cancelling.
'Completely lost'
"And then basically I just drank every day until I had to make that difficult change," he said.
He revealed that his motivation to do something was the "opposite of a lightbulb moment".
"It was like the last light got switched off and I was like 'I am totally done. I can't do this on my own and I'm completely lost.'
"I just had nothing left - there was nowhere I could go because I got myself in such a state."
After realising he needed help, he attended a 12-step recovery programme and has not drunk alcohol since.
The pair are joined by a host of stars throughout the series - all of whom open up about some of the greatest challenges they have faced, both mentally and physically.
Other guests include snooker player Shaun Murphy, who speaks about his weight struggles, and former broadcaster Iain Lee who reveals what it was like leaving the limelight to become a counsellor.
Speaking ahead of the series' launch, Elis said: "Yet again it has been an absolute privilege to conduct some of the most illuminating conversations I have ever had for this new series.
"I can't wait for our listeners to hear people in the public eye speak so candidly about some of the challenges they have had to face in private."
A new episode will be released every week via BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds from Tuesday 6 June.
