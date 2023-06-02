Severn Tunnel maintenance work to cause rail disruption
- Published
Rail services are set to be disrupted when the Severn Tunnel is closed for essential track maintenance.
The tunnel, which connects Monmouthshire and Gloucestershire, will be shut from 9-18 June, and on 25 June.
Trains between London and South Wales will be diverted between Swindon and Newport and they will not stop at Bristol Parkway.
There will also be no trains stopping at Patchway or Pilning while the work is done.
The operation involves Network Rail restoring one line of track from the English end of the tunnel.
Replacement buses are planned between Bristol Parkway and Newport.
"We advise customers to check the website before travelling," said a spokesperson for Network Rail.
Trains between London and South Wales will be unable to use the alternative route on 10-11 June, so buses will replace trains between Bristol Parkway and Cardiff Central that weekend.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk