Bristol Burnt Soul festival brand produces Gladiator costumes
A designer aimed to "keep the old magic alive" of TV's Gladiators as she made costumes for the new series.
Robyn Lythe, from Burnt Soul Clothing in Bristol, normally produces sparkly Lycra festival catsuits but has now made the outfits for the Gladiators.
The return of the series on the BBC after 23 years will include 16 Gladiators competing in a series of strength and speed challenges.
Ms Lythe said it took three weeks to make the costumes.
She told BBC Radio Bristol's James Hansen how her firm was approached by one of the programme's directors, who owns a catsuit made by them.
"We just wanted to bring something new whilst keeping the old magic alive," said Ms Lythe.
"We've tried to add a bit of Burnt Soul magic, so they're quite recognisably ours."
This year's line-up includes former Bath Rugby Player Alex Grey, who will be called Apollo.
Ms Lythe said she loved making his costume.
"There was loads of panelling," she said. "We pushed the boundaries of what we are used to doing, using lots of different techniques."
The UK show, which started in 1992, was an adaptation of an American gameshow and last aired on ITV in 2000.
'Legendary'
Greg Kirk, who used to live in North Somerset, was a former contestant.
"I was about 27 when I went on. I had just retired from sports - I was on the British team for the skeleton bobsleigh."
Mr Kirk said he had a brilliant time as a contestant, making friendships for life.
"It's such a legendary show within British families. People will remember the very first series," added Mr Kirk.
The new series will air on BBC One later this year.
