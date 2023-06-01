Glastonbury Festival: Windrush Choir to open Pyramid stage on final day
- Published
A reggae orchestra and Windrush choir are to open the Pyramid Stage on the final day of Glastonbury Festival.
Bristol Reggae Orchestra and Windrush Choir will take to the stage ahead of Cat Stevens, Blondie and Elton John.
The community group works with people of all ages and musical ability and includes a choir made up of Windrush generation descendants.
It said the performance will be a "wonderful" way for the festival to honour the Windrush generation.
The orchestra and choir will play on the Pyramid Stage at 11:00 BST on Sunday 25 June.
The performance will celebrate the 75th anniversary of Windrush and the Black British contribution to the UK.
Director Ben Jenkins said the group found out about the performance about a month ago and had to keep it secret since then.
"The worst thing is we had to keep it secret for ages which was impossible," he said.
"I don't know how we managed to do that.
"Instead of all yelling [when we found out] we went quiet and the room went silent because we were in shock.
"Such kudos to Glastonbury Festival for supporting community music and supporting the Windrush story too."
Windrush Choir lead Gena Rose said it will be an "amazing opportunity" for the community group.
"Music is such a wonderful, powerful way to honour the Windrush story and the Windrush generation," she said.
"Last year I was at the festival and seeing Diana Ross and other amazing artists, I said to myself it would be so amazing to be there and wondered what it would be like to be on stage and look out at the audience. Now I will know."
Social media lead Ella Scotland-Waters added that she still "can't believe it".
"It's absolutely unbelievable. I'm so excited," she said.
"We play Reggae, Ska and Jazz inspired music and its absolutely beautiful to watch."
Bristol Reggae Orchestra will also perform with its Windrush Reggae Choir at St Paul's Carnival and Harbour Fest in July.
