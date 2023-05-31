Boy's 'dream comes true' with gift of bionic arm
- Published
A seven-year-old boy who was born without a right forearm is set to have a bionic limb fitted after a plumber gifted his family the money.
Alex, from Lancashire, said he had "always dreamed" of having a right arm, and he travelled to Bristol earlier for measuring and testing ahead of his new limb being manufactured.
James Anderson had seen the family's fundraising appeal and covered the majority of the £13,000 cost.
"I am just shocked," said Alex.
"My biggest dream has finally come true. I was more than surprised when I found out I would have an arm - I nearly cried," he added.
The process started when Alex and his parents Dionne and Robin, from Oswaldtwistle, were invited to an event where he was given the chance to experience the "Hero Arm" made by Open Bionics.
Alex had been on an NHS prosthetic waiting list for more than three years.
Previously, he had never enjoyed wearing prosthetics, but Dionne said there was a "surreal shock" in his face when the arm was attached and he was able to move it.
"We want him to be able to play like every other child does. We had to make our little boy's dreams come true," she said.
After seeing their son's reaction, they were determined to crowdfund the £13,000 needed to buy it, as they could not afford it themselves.
A life-changing £12,000 donation came from Depher - a charity started by plumber James Anderson, who lives near the family.
The arm is expected to be completed in about ten weeks, ready for a family holiday, and Alex even gets to choose his own design.
"I am looking forward to fishing, holding my cup without spilling it, and fighting with my dad of course," Alex said.
"My birthday is coming up soon- so it is basically an early present," added the eight-year-old.
Mr Anderson, whose charity has helped people across the country, said he "fell in love" with Alex as soon as he met him.
"This is exactly what we were set up to do," he added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk