Walking from Chepstow to Ledbury for brain tumour charity
- Published
A group of people have embarked on a three-day pilgrimage in memory of a man who died from brain cancer.
Gary Nicholson, 53, from Warmley, organised the fundraiser in memory of his childhood best friend, Dave Merry.
The group is walking 40 miles (64.4km) from Chepstow to Much Marcle to raise money for Brain Tumour Research.
Mr Nicholson said: "Anything that we can do to help other people from losing their loved ones is very much worth the long hike."
The "Merry March" team are walking to the home of Dave's favourite drink - the Westons Cider Mill.
Mr Nicholson said that the pair had a get-together at a pub when he received his diagnosis, where he promised to make the most of the time he had left.
"This feels like a fitting tribute to remember Dave, it's what he would want," Mr Nicholson added.
In April 2022, Mr Merry was diagnosed with aggressive, inoperable glioblastoma (GBM) after experiencing spells of confusion, sickness and mobility problems.
He passed away three months later aged 52.
Mr Nicholson said: "Everything happened so quickly with Dave. What he went through was truly horrible for him and his family.
"He didn't stand a chance against his cancer."
Statistics from Brain Tumour Research show that brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer.
In the UK, 16,000 people are diagnosed with a brain tumour every year, and only 12% survive beyond five years, compared with an average of 54% across all other types of cancer..
Mel Tiley, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: "We're sorry to hear about Dave's diagnosis and very short battle with the disease.
"His story reminds us that brain tumours are indiscriminate, they can affect anyone at any age.
"The support of people like Gary, and everyone joining him for his walk in Dave's memory, will bring us closer to finding a cure for this horrible disease."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk