Clifton indecent exposure: Police appeal after Downs incident
Police have issued a description of a man they want to trace in connection with an indecent exposure.
Avon and Somerset Police said a woman reported the man exposing himself to her on Circular Road on The Downs in Bristol, close to the junction with Ladies Mile.
The incident happened between 22:15 and 22:45 BST on Sunday, 21 May.
Officers said the victim told them there were several people driving past at the time of the incident.
The man involved is described as black, in his late thirties or early forties, with a beard.
He was wearing a white T-shirt and jogging bottoms, was carrying a rucksack which had white or silver writing on it, and also had a bicycle.
Police said anyone who witnessed the incident should contact them.
