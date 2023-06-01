Bristol church raising funds to provide meals for those in need
A church that provides 300 meals a week for those in need is trying to raise £15,000 to continue the work.
Bishopston and St Andrews (B&A) Church started helping Bristol's homeless, but now works with the Ukrainian community, ex-offenders and older people at risk of isolation.
The church describes it as a social action campaign to support people through the cost of living crisis.
It wants to expand its offer to 600 meals a week by autumn this year.
Volunteers do the cooking and the meals are distributed to other churches and warm space providers across Bristol.
The food is donated by the neighbourhood, FareShare, and businesses such as Tesco. Joes' Bakery in Bishopston also helps out with leftover bread.
Reverend Wayne Massey, from B&A Church, said: "There is a deep, deep need out there.
"We're providing an amazing service to the poor and the marginalised, people on the edge of society.
"People come in to use the warm space, and they make friends while also getting a hot meal."
The church began serving hot meals during the Covid pandemic in 2020 before word spread, and it then decided to help other churches in Bristol so that they could also provide hot meals without the pressure of having to cook themselves.
Harry Butterfield, a volunteer chef at the church, said: "I didn't ever imagine when I started out that I'd be cooking on this scale."
Mr Butterfield is half Ukrainian and said that Ukrainian dishes, like cabbage rolls and borscht, have become regular meals.
"It makes Ukrainians feel at home, things they are familiar with, it really makes a difference," he said.
B&A church wants to reach the fundraising target on Just Giving by the end of July to keep the scheme going through the coming autumn and winter.
