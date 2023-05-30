Love Saves The Day and Arctic Monkeys attract huge crowds
Tens of thousands of music fans enjoyed three days of performances across the Bank Holiday weekend.
Fatboy Slim and Years & Years were the headline acts on each day of Love Saves The Day, which was held on Saturday and Sunday at Ashton Court on the outskirts of Bristol.
On Monday night, the Arctic Monkeys played a huge concert at nearby Ashton Gate Stadium.
More than 30,000 ticket holders packed into the stadium for its first major concert of the year.
Love Saves The Day saw 55,000 festival goers arrive on site across Saturday and Sunday.
It was the second year the festival was held at Ashton Court, after celebrating its 10th anniversary last year.
Sugababes, Four Tet, Michael Bibi and Andy C were also on the bill at Love Saves The Day.
Having faced torrential ran at last year's event, organisers were blessed with two days of almost unbroken sunshine and temperatures above 20c.
Fans were able to enjoy amusement park-style rides, an inflatable church that hosted a rave and a new big top.
Bristol artists also featured heavily throughout the weekend with Gardna playing to a huge crowd on the Brouhahas stage, and Dr Dubplate also featuring.
Tom Paine from organisers Team Love said: "This year was vintage Love Saves The Day. A great vibe on site and some brilliant performances, all with wall-to-wall sunshine for the whole weekend.
"We made some changes to the festival this year to take advantage of our incredible new home and to make it easier for people to get to and from the site which was received really well by audiences."
The Hives and The Mysterines supported Arctic Monkeys on their big night at Ashton Gate, home of Bristol City FC and the Bristol Bears rugby union side.
The stadium, which hosted The Killers and Elton John last summer, is part of development plans which include a new indoor arena and hundreds of homes.
